AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

