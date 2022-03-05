Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agrify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY opened at $5.41 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

