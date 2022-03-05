AiLink Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $171,457.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00313077 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004603 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.01235338 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003329 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

