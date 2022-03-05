Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$4.84. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 85,902 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of C$443.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.80.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

