Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AIMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

