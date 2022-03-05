Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 511,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.96.

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.