AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.71

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.71 and traded as low as C$33.87. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$34.03, with a volume of 86,521 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.67.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.71.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.