Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

