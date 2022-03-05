Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,800 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 543.2 days.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Danske lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

