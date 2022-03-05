Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

