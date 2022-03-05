Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.43 and traded as high as C$18.43. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 77,157 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AD.UN. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$824.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

