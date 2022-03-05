Alchemix (ALCX) Price Hits $114.47 on Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $114.47 or 0.00290232 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $132.92 million and $11.27 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,374,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,161,174 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

