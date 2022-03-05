Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Y stock opened at $654.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

