Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $3,693,213 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

