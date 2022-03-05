ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 174,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

