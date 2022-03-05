Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 483,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.