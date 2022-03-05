Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 483,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

