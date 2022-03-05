Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

