Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.
About Almonty Industries (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almonty Industries (ALMTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.