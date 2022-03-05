Alpha Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,675.95 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00743783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.84 or 0.00204662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

