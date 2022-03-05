Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0003

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $9,569.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00741631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00204874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

