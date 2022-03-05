Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $137.93 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $137.93 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043051 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001780 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

