Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.15

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.15 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.85). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.95), with a volume of 17,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96. The company has a market cap of £89.46 million and a P/E ratio of 37.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

