Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambow Education by 179.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the second quarter worth $30,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,673. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -14.08. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

