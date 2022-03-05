Ambrosus (AMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $9.44 million and $1.16 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 548,682,740 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

