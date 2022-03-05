Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

