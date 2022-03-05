American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 48.9% in February

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

