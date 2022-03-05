American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 48.9% in February

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
