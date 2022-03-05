American International Group Inc. Buys 3,612 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

