American International Group Inc. Buys 7,091 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

