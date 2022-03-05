American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after buying an additional 156,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

