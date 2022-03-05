American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB opened at $12.65 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

