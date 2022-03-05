American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

