American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.