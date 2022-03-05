American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

