American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

