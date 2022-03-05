American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

