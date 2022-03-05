American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of PROG worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

