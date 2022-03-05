American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

