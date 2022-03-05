American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $45.83.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.
Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
