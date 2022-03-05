American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,867 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $138,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

