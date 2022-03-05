American International Group Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.44 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

