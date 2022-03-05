American International Group Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

