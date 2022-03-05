American International Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

