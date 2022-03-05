American International Group Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Halliburton by 152.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Stephens increased their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.