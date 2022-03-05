American International Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

