American International Group Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $176.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

