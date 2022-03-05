American International Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

