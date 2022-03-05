American International Group Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

