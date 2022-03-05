American International Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Edison International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Edison International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $65.59 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.