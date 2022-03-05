American International Group Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cabot worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.89 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

