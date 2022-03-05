American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Energizer worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

