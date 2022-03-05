American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $488.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.71 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

